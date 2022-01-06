On A Lighter Note

By Express News Service

With winter at its peak along with a worrying uptick in COVID cases in the city, there is an immediate need to keep your immune system fighting fit. Just like face masks and sanitisers, a healthy diet is also an equally important component to help combat this disease.

A bowl of soup is both a comfort food and packed with essential nutrients that can give your immune system a major boost. Keeping this in mind, we ask the city’s leading chefs to divulge recipes that feature seasonal ingredients. We are certain these soups will whet your appetite as well as strengthen your immune system.

A CUP of GOODNESS

“One’s daily diet should be nutritionally balanced with nutrient-dense whole foods that nourish the body. Daily food choices should be low in salt, added sugar, and unhealthy fats,” shares Gagandeep Singh Sawhney, executive chef at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi. His recipe contains the benefits of Vitamin A and beta-carotene in carrots coupled with the goodness of ginger. Sawhney adds, “This recipe has few ingredients and is simple; it contains almost no calories, and boosts the immune system.”

Roasted Creamy Carrot AND Ginger Soup with Herb Chlorophyll

Ingredients

Carrots (cut into small dices): 1cup

Onion (finely chopped):1/2 cup

Ginger paste: 1/4 cup

Mix of coriander, parsley, basil, tarragon: 1/4 bunch

Vegetable stock: 1 cup

Turmeric powder (haldi): 1/4tsp

Extra virgin oil: 1tsp

Carrot chiffonade: 1/4 cup

White pepper: 1 pinch

Salt: 1 pinch

Method

Roast the carrots in the oven for 6 minutes at 180˚C.

In a pot, add the onion and part of the oil , ginger paste, roasted carrots, and vegetable stock. Simmer for about 10 minutes or until the carrot is well cooked.

Blend with additional oil. Then, strain using a fine strainer.

Bring the herbs to boil for 3 minutes in a small amount of water. Then blend and strain it.

Pour the soup in a bowl. Now, add the carrots julienne on top and chlorophyll herbs around.

SIMPLE INGREDIENTS, BOLD FLAVOURS

This flavoursome recipe by Prem K Pogakula, executive chef, The Imperial New Delhi, brings to the forefront the earthy flavour of pumpkin as well as the freshness of turmeric. Pogakula shares, “For me basil, turmeric, and fresh ginger are must-adds to any meal or even in tea for an extra flavour while also acting as immunity boosters.”

Pumpkin and coconut soup with fresh turmeric and sprout salad

Ingredients

Olive Oil: 1tbsp

Onion (coarsely chopped): 1

Garlic cloves (grated): 2

Vegetable stock: 1litre

Butternut pumpkin (peeled and chopped): 1.5kg

Lemongrass stalk (finely chopped or grated): 1

Fresh ginger (grated): 1tbsp

Coriander: 1 bunch

Coconut milk: 400ml

Fresh turmeric (grated): 50gms

For salad

Sprouts: 50gms nFresh basil (tulsi): 10gms

Fresh coriander: 10gms nLemon dressing: 10ml

Salt/black pepper: to taste

Pumpkin seeds: for topping

Method

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat before adding the onion and garlic. Cook until the onion becomes translucent.

Add the ginger, fresh turmeric, lemongrass, and coriander roots. Cook until the stalks become soft before adding the pumpkin.

Toss the pumpkin in the oil and cook for five minutes. Add the vegetable stock and bring to a boil before reducing the heat to lower. Cook for 30 minutes or until the pumpkin is tender. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

Pour the soup into a blender and blend until smooth.

Return to a clean saucepan and add the coconut milk to the blended soup; give a boil and check for seasoning.

For salad

Mix all the salad ingredients and check for seasoning.

Serve the soup with shaved coconut, the remaining coriander leaves, and salad in the middle or by side.

TANGY, TASTY AND WHOLESOME

The unique flavour profile of tomatoes is amplified by the citrus taste of kaffir lime leaves in this recipe by Vivek Rana, executive chef, The Claridges Hotels & Resorts, New Delhi. “Vitamin C should be the most essential part of one’s daily diet,” shares Rana. Weighing in on the ingredients, Rana concludes, “Always use round desi tomato for this recipe. If not kaffir lime leaves, use normal lime leaves.”

Kaffir lime leaf infused tomato basil soup

Ingredients

Fresh tomato: 100gms

Onion: 10gms

Carrot: 10gms

Leek: 5gms

Celery: 5gms

Garlic: 5gms

Basil: 5gms

Sugar: 5gms

Salt: 2gms

Whole black pepper: 2gms

Kaffir lime leaf: 3gms

Olive oil: 2gms

Lemongrass (stalk): 1

Garlic cloves: 4

Method