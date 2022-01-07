STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government extends deadline for nursery admissions in private schools by two weeks

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stated that considering the prevailing COVID situation, the last date to fill the admission application form and entry-level classes was extended by a total of 14 days.

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a relief to countless parents, the Delhi government has extended the last date to apply for nursery admissions of their children in private schools by two weeks due to the ongoing COVID situation. With this order, the previous deadline of January 7 was stretched to January 21.

Nearly 1,800 private schools took part in the nursery admissions, which had commenced on December 15 in Delhi. In a tweet on Thursday, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, stated that considering the prevailing COVID situation, the last date to fill the admission application form and entry-level classes was extended by a total of 14 days.

Satvir Sharma, principal of the Vidya Bal Bhawan Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar, welcomed the announcement to extend the deadline. "It is a good decision by the government because many of the parents were not able to submit the applications owing to this Omicron/COVID scare in Delhi," Sharma said.

The schools now will accordingly update the admission schedule following the new deadline extended on Thursday.Parents were always relieved to hear that they have more time.

"Due to so many restrictions, it has been very difficult to reach out to all schools. I was able to fill forms only for five schools so far. The decision has brought relief to me and my wife. We will be able to explore more schools meanwhile and fill more forms," said Tabish Ahmad, a parent

In December, the Directorate of Education had notified the admission schedule.  As per the schedule, the first list of selected children will be put up on February 4, followed by a second list on February 21 and a subsequent list, if any, on March 15. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31.

