Delhi's first waste dumping and processing unit to be operational from December 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Thursday said that work on the engineered landfill site - Delhi's first scientifically developed waste dumping and processing unit - has started and it will be operational from December 2023.

The civic agency said that the engineered site will come up at Tehkhand and unlike the conventional, currently existing, sanitary landfill sites (SLFs), it will ensure disposal of waste in a scientific manner. "The site being set up by the South civic body will be developed by digging approximately a 7-metre deep pit and a thick layer of soil will be poured at the bottom. Thereafter, three layers of liner of different categories will be put and a pipeline will be laid in between the layer of gravels through which leachate will travel and finally reach the leachate treatment plant," Bharti said.

"With this technology, the leachate material coming out of garbage does not pollute groundwater and soil. While at traditional landfill sites, mainly dumping of garbage takes place resulting in garbage pileup and seepage of toxic materials below the ground and contamination of ground water as well as soil, which is the case at present," Bharti said.

The E-SLF is coming up at Tehkhand, on a piece of land measuring 47.5 acres, allotted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to the SDMC. "Besides, a waste-to-energy plant is being set up over 15 acres while E-SLF is being set up at the remaining 32.5 acres at a cost of Rs 42.3 crore," the official said.

Bharti said SDMC is making efforts to make the city "Garbage Free". Its emphasis is on disposing of garbage at a zonal level and to execute this, measures have been taken at the ward level like segregation of dry and wet waste at source level.

Measures to segregate dry and wet waste

Measures have been taken at the ward level like segregation of dry and wet waste at source level by collaborating with RWAs, promotion of home composting, setting up bio-methanisation plants and installation of pit composter

