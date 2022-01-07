Neeraj Bishnoi: 'Bulli Bai creator is 21-year-old BTech student from Bhopal', says Delhi police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Neeraj Bishnoi (21), alleged key conspirator and creator of Bulli Bai on GitHub and the app’s prime Twitter account holder, is a second-year BTech student from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Bhopal.

Bishnoi is a resident of the upper Assam town of Jorhat. The accounts created by Bishnoi have been suspended by the social media platform, while the app has also been removed from GitHub. "The case was quite technical in nature. We analysed raw data along with other technical details, which helped us find out that the suspect was based in Jorhat, Assam," said DCP (Cyber Cell) KPS Malhotra.

The police team comprising Raman Lamba (ACP/IFSO), inspectors Hansraj, Vijender and sub-inspector Neeraj Kumar conducted the raids in Jorhat. The investigating team arrested Bishnoi on Wednesday night and brought him to the national capital at around 3:30 on Thursday evening.

This comes days after a Delhi-based journalist had filed a complaint with the cyber cell police station of the southeast district of harassment and being targeted with lewd comments on the social media platform.

Based on the complaint of the journalist, a case under IPC sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) was registered on January 1.

According to police officials, during interrogation, Bishnoi had disclosed that he was the person who had created the Bullibai app on Github. He had also created the twitter handle @bullibai_ and other handles.

"He also disclosed that the Github account/app was developed in the month of November 2021 and finally updated the app in December 2021. The twitter account was created on 31st December. He also told us that he had created one more twitter account @Sage0x1 for tweeting about the app," said Malhotra.

Besides, he further said, the accused was continuously monitoring the news on social media. He had created one more Twitter account - giyu44 - and had tweeted that "You (referring to Mumbai Police) have arrested the wrong person, slumbai (Mumbai) police. Further investigation is under progress,."

This is the fourth arrest made so far. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had arrested three persons in the case.