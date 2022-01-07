STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEET-PG counselling: Delhi government hospital doctors breathe sigh of relief after SC verdict

The NEET-PG counselling will be based on the existing EWS and OBC reservation introduced by the central government in the AIQ seats in state government medical institutions.

Published: 07th January 2022 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The resident doctors across all major government hospitals in Delhi took a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court on Friday allowed NEET-PG counselling for the year 2021-2022.

"We are really satisfied and more of relieved  as the decision has finally came. We were saying since so many months that there is going to be shortage of doctors in the third wave, which everyone is witnessing now. So, its a sign of great relief that almost 45000 doctors will be joining soon for better patient care," said Dr Anuj Agarwal, general-secretary, Resident Doctors Association (RDA), Safdarjung Hospital. 

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital's resident doctors' association general secretary Dr Sarvesh Pandey thanked Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Supreme Court for expediting the matter. "This decision is a good decision by the Supreme a court, with the help of NEET-PG counselling doctors shortage will reduce and those doctors who are mentally and physically exhausted will be also get relaxed. Patients care will also get better," said Pandey. 

The NEET-PG counselling will be based on the existing EWS and OBC reservation introduced by the central government in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats in state government medical institutions. All the RDAs across major hospitals including in the city thanked the apex court of the country for the order. 

The Federation of All India Medical Association also urged the government to immediately release the counselling schedule. "The government must release the schedule so that there is no delay further as we may be reaching the peak in less than a month, and we require adequate manpower to handle huge number of cases in the country," said the letter issued by the association. 

