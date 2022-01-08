STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bulli Bai: Police say mastermind wanted publicity

The accused also had allegedly tried to mislead the police by calling them on WhatsApp posing as a media person and tried to extract information about the probe, the police said.

Published: 08th January 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind conspirator and creator of Bulli Bai app.

Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind conspirator and creator of Bulli Bai app. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The investigation in the ‘Bulli Bai’ application case has so far suggested that the intention of the mastermind was to get publicity and make an identity of his own, the Delhi Police said on Friday.
The probe has so far not revealed anyone else’s involvement in motivating Niraj Bishnoi into doing such activities and his action can be attributed to the type of social media content he consumed, it said.
Police officials said there is a possibility about his alleged involvement in the earlier ‘Sulli Deals’ case and that they are investigating the matter.

“There is a possibility that his network is linked to Sulli Deals. His devices are being scanned. Through him, we might also reach the culprits of Sulli Deals,” police said.  Interestingly, in a case registered in southwest district where a woman journalist had registered a complaint, Bishnoi had allegedly posed as a media person and tried to mislead the investigation by the cyber cell unit, police said.

“During Sulli Deals probe, he tried to mislead us by calling them on WhatsApp on the pretext of a media person. He also tried to extract information about the probe. We found this through his phone records,” police said. Bishnoi, the creator of the Bulli Bai application, had earlier also created an account on Twitter making lewd remarks on the picture of a complainant and even tweeted about the auction of the person, police said on Friday.

One of such accounts came into light when the Sulli Deals case was under investigation. Through this handle, he had tried to plant some information regarding the possible propagator/originator of the Sulli Deals app, they said. During interrogation, it was found that Bishnoi had earlier created various Twitter handles with the initial name of ‘giyu’ which is a gaming character. Bishnoi, a resident of Jorhat who studies computer science engineering in Bhopal, was the fourth person to be arrested for their alleged involvement in the case. 

