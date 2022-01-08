STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 installs high speed baggage handling system 

The new hi-tech system to operate at a speed of 2.1 metres per second and sort up to 6,000 bags per hour

Published: 08th January 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi airport (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi international airport has commenced installation of an integrated cart system (ICS) at its Terminal-1 which boasts of a high-tech baggage handling technology, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement on Friday.

The new system characterises high speed, high capacity and more reliability in baggage handling operations, DIAL said. “The radio frequency identification (RFID) enabled ICS ensures error-less sorting of baggage,” it said.

The new hi-tech system will operate at a speed of 2.1 metres per second and sort up to 6,000 bags per hour, it mentioned. “The existing conveyor system also known as the traditional belt system operates at a speed of 0.5 metres per second,” it noted.

Each baggage stays completely within the confines of its carrier tray (cart) throughout the transportation process - from check-in islands to baggage make-up area. This significantly reduces risk of loss and damage to baggage and disruption to the system, due to strap or other baggage-related causes, the DIAL said.  

“The highly automated and complex system of ICS also enhances passengers’ experience by ensuring that the right baggage reaches the right flight seamlessly and safely soon after a passenger hands over its baggage,” it said.

