Hindu Rao doctors write to superintendent over 3-month salary delay

Ankita Upadhyay

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors of Hindu Rao hospital have written a letter to the Medical Superintendent demanding disbursement of salaries. According to the letter, the doctors have not been given their salaries for the last 83 days.

“We the resident doctors deployed at NDMC and associated Hindu Rao hospital wish to express our widespread anguish and despair. It has been 83 days of diligent duties performed without our hard-earned money,” the letter said.

According to the letter, many of the resident doctors have exhausted their savings. “We are no longer in our situation to meet our end needs. We have been issued warnings and notices from our respective landlords to vacate our accommodations multiple times,” the letter stated.

In November, resident doctors from Bara Hindu Rao Hospital went on a strike as meetings with the management have failed to yield any solution over the issue of pending salaries. With assurance from the administration they resumed services as the number of Covid cases started rising. However, this time they have again threatened to go on a strike if their demands are not met within a week’s time.

Speaking with The Morning Standard, Hindu Rao hospital Resident Doctors Association representative Dr. Tanuraj Tyagi said the last time too, they were given assurance but nothing happened.