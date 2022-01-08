STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Hindu Rao doctors write to superintendent over 3-month salary delay

The letter comes in the wake of the hospital administration not fulfilling the promises that it had made to resident doctors in back in November.

Published: 08th January 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Bara Hindu Rao Hospital doctors protesting in November over non-payment of salaries

Bara Hindu Rao Hospital doctors protesting in November over non-payment of salaries (File photo)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Resident doctors of Hindu Rao hospital have written a letter to the Medical Superintendent demanding disbursement of salaries.  According to the letter, the doctors have not been given their salaries for the last 83 days.

“We the resident doctors deployed at NDMC and associated  Hindu Rao hospital wish to express our widespread anguish and despair. It has been 83 days of diligent duties performed without our hard-earned money,” the letter said. 

According to the letter, many of the resident doctors have exhausted their savings. “We are no longer in our situation to meet our end needs. We have been issued warnings and notices from our respective landlords to vacate our accommodations multiple times,” the letter stated. 

In November, resident doctors from Bara Hindu Rao Hospital went on a strike as meetings with the management have failed to yield any solution over the issue of pending salaries. With assurance from the administration they resumed services as the number of Covid cases started rising. However, this time they have again threatened to go on a strike if their demands are not met within a week’s time.

Speaking with The Morning Standard, Hindu Rao hospital Resident Doctors Association representative Dr. Tanuraj Tyagi said the last time too, they were given assurance but nothing happened. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bara Hindu Rao hospital resident doctors salaries Delhi Hindu Rao hospital Doctors' agitaion NDMC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp