Jonathan Nolan will helm ‘Fallout’ series adaptation

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Jonathan Nolan, best known for his work in the acclaimed HBO series Westworld, is on board to direct the TV series Fallout, an adaptation of the video game by the same name. Reports about the adaptation emerged as early as July 2020, but the show has now been officially greenlit by Amazon Prime Video, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley, The Office) set to serve as co-showrunners.

The first Fallout game was released in 1997 and the franchise explores a futuristic world. According to reports, Nolan will also be serving as executive producer along with Lisa Joy. The show is being produced by Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, the makers of the video game franchise. Lionsgate will also be executive producing the show. Nolan also has the fourth season of Westworld coming up soon.