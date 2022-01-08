STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MBBS students of Indraprastha university called to physically appear for exams on January 10 amid rising Covid cases

While all the states in the country have postponed the exam, IP university has not cancelled the exam as they are awaiting a response from the Delhi government.

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

A total of 555 MBBS students of Indraprastha university are worried due to their exam which will be conducted From January 10 to January 16 physically in the University campus. 

The second year MBBS students studying in university affiliated medical colleges such as Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Safdarjung Hospital, RML, Baba Saheb Ambedkar University Medical College, Army College of Medical Sciences and NDMC Hindu Rao, will give these exams. 

Atul Tiwari, 5th year MBBS student and president of MBBS students association at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, says the students want the exams to be postponed as many of them have Covid symptoms already and if tested a majority of them will come positive. 

“They have isolated themselves but if they head out and give exams physically then chances are that a majority of them will get covid positive,” said Atul. 

If they get tested then they will not be allowed to sit for the exams, says Atul. 

The ABVIMS students council also issued a press release where they addressed the concerns of the second year students.

“This is really negligent on the part of the Delhi government and IP university. It is very heartening to see how so many students are being forced to give examinations under such circumstances,” the release said. 

According to senior doctors from the medical college, the exams being conducted is fine as it is happening on time but students have not even been issued any guidelines or SOPs as to how the exam will be conducted.

