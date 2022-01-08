STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

MCDs preparing crematoriums, in case situation gets worse

The capacity has been ramped up to attend to around 1,500 cases. The North MCD has issued order to the Covid-designated crematoriums for strictly following the protocols.

Published: 08th January 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

A member of Sabitri Jana Seva Health Helpline lighting a pyre at Satichaura crematorium | Express

Representational Image (File Photo | Express)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Stretched hard in the previous waves of the pandemic, municipal corporations are making all arrangements at crematoriums to deal with any exigency following the recent uptick of Covid infections in the national capital.

Delhi has 32 Covid-designated cremation and burial grounds which together have a capacity to deal with 1,100-1,200 bodies daily. The capacity has been ramped up to attend to around 1,500 cases. The North MCD has issued order to the Covid-designated crematoriums for strictly following the protocols.

“As you are aware that the third wave of Covid has started and the disease is spreading fast, as a result of which, a large number of cases are being reported. Consequently, deaths are also being reported and dead bodies have started coming at Nigam Bodh Ghat... You are directed to take all precautions at the ghat,” read the January 5 order.

Similar orders were issued by East and South MCDs. The order issued by the deputy health officer (City-SP zone) stated that all Covid cremations shall be carried out in CNG crematoriums till the CNG furnaces are available or unless stressed for by the relatives.

“There is a rise in the number of Covid bodies at the crematoriums. Over the past two-three days, around 8-10 such bodies are landing, up from 3-4 cases. We are expecting the numbers to increase over the coming days,” a senior municipal health official said. “We are expecting fatalities to shoot up as the load at crematoriums is likely to go up as the infection peak is expected around January 20.”

According to civic officials, the agencies are better prepared when it comes to the handling of Covid bodies as compared to the second- wave. “Last wave had caught us by surprise. But now, we are ready. The capacity of the crematoriums can be further enhanced to up to 2,00,” said another official.

While Nigam Bodh Ghat (North MCD) and Punjabi Bagh crematorium (South MCD) get the major load of cremations, the Sarai Kale Khan facility was also ramped up. Unlike the last wave which saw a shortage of wood for funeral pyres, the horticulture departments were alerted to keep wood from old and dead trees. “A 15-day stock is kept in advance at all the facilities. Besides, we have already written to UP, Haryana and Uttarakhand to keep an emergency buffer ready,” an official said.

Arrangements ramped up for curfew

Delhiites will stay put at their homes for two days as the 55-hour-long weekend curfew kicks in from 10 pm on Friday, with the authorities saying adequate arrangements have been made to enforce the curfew across the city. The weekend curfew, during which the movement of people, except those involved in essential services and those covered under the exempted categories, will remain restricted for 55 hours. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid third wave Covid 19 Delhi Municipal Corporations Delhi crematoriums
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp