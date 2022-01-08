MCDs preparing crematoriums, in case situation gets worse

Vatsala Shrangi By

NEW DELHI: Stretched hard in the previous waves of the pandemic, municipal corporations are making all arrangements at crematoriums to deal with any exigency following the recent uptick of Covid infections in the national capital.

Delhi has 32 Covid-designated cremation and burial grounds which together have a capacity to deal with 1,100-1,200 bodies daily. The capacity has been ramped up to attend to around 1,500 cases. The North MCD has issued order to the Covid-designated crematoriums for strictly following the protocols.

“As you are aware that the third wave of Covid has started and the disease is spreading fast, as a result of which, a large number of cases are being reported. Consequently, deaths are also being reported and dead bodies have started coming at Nigam Bodh Ghat... You are directed to take all precautions at the ghat,” read the January 5 order.

Similar orders were issued by East and South MCDs. The order issued by the deputy health officer (City-SP zone) stated that all Covid cremations shall be carried out in CNG crematoriums till the CNG furnaces are available or unless stressed for by the relatives.

“There is a rise in the number of Covid bodies at the crematoriums. Over the past two-three days, around 8-10 such bodies are landing, up from 3-4 cases. We are expecting the numbers to increase over the coming days,” a senior municipal health official said. “We are expecting fatalities to shoot up as the load at crematoriums is likely to go up as the infection peak is expected around January 20.”

According to civic officials, the agencies are better prepared when it comes to the handling of Covid bodies as compared to the second- wave. “Last wave had caught us by surprise. But now, we are ready. The capacity of the crematoriums can be further enhanced to up to 2,00,” said another official.

While Nigam Bodh Ghat (North MCD) and Punjabi Bagh crematorium (South MCD) get the major load of cremations, the Sarai Kale Khan facility was also ramped up. Unlike the last wave which saw a shortage of wood for funeral pyres, the horticulture departments were alerted to keep wood from old and dead trees. “A 15-day stock is kept in advance at all the facilities. Besides, we have already written to UP, Haryana and Uttarakhand to keep an emergency buffer ready,” an official said.

Arrangements ramped up for curfew

Delhiites will stay put at their homes for two days as the 55-hour-long weekend curfew kicks in from 10 pm on Friday, with the authorities saying adequate arrangements have been made to enforce the curfew across the city. The weekend curfew, during which the movement of people, except those involved in essential services and those covered under the exempted categories, will remain restricted for 55 hours.