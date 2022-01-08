Morphed video showing cabinet panel discussion against Sikh originated from Pakistan: Delhi Police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Day after registering a case in connection with a morphed video of a cabinet committee wherein people tried to show that the meeting was against the Sikh community, the police on Saturday said the footage originated from Pakistan. During the monitoring of social media, it was observed that the fake video was shared by some Twitter handles.

In reality, the video was of the meeting of the cabinet committee, which took place on December 9, 2021, after the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. The video was readily available on varisocial media platforms, a senior police officer said.

The police has registered a case under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc).