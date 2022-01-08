SC order will pave way for fixing shortage of doctors: Resident doctors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for resident doctors across all government hospitals, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed NEET-PG counselling for 2021-2022. The NEET-PG counselling will be based on the existing EWS and OBC reservation introduced by the Central government in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats in state government medical institutions.

The doctors thanked the court and said this will resolve the issues of the doctors who were working at a capacity of 60 per cent for the last year. “We are really satisfied and more relieved as the decision has finally come. We have been saying for so many months that there is going to be a shortage of doctors in the third wave, which everyone is witnessing now. So, it’s a sign of great relief that almost 45,000 doctors will be joining soon for better patient care,” said Dr. Anuj Agarwal, general secretary, Resident Doctors Association (RDA), Safdarjung Hospital.

Dr. Sarvesh Pandey, general secretary, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital thanked the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Supreme Court for expediting the matter. All the RDAs across major hospitals thanked the apex court for the order. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) also thanked the apex court for resolving the matter.

A release from the association said, “FORDA is thankful to all RDAs as well as every resident doctor, IMA, DMA, media personnel, political party and citizens of the nation who came forward, supported and joined this agitation for rejuvenating the healthcare sector with an adequate workforce of resident doctors amidst the third wave of Covid pandemic. We are also thankful to the Supreme Court and the MoHFW for taking note of the grievance of resident doctors.”

‘Release schedule soon’

The Federation of All India Medical Association has urged authorities to immediately release the counselling schedule. “This, so that there is no further delay as we may reach peak of third wave in under a month