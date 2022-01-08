Switching gears

Farah Khatoon By

Filmmaker Mohit Suri, the man behind sequels like Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, and Ek Villain Returns made his music video debut recently. Suri directed VYRL Originals’ Mohabbat Hai starring Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh, which is a sequel to Baarish Ban Jana. The movie-maker tells us why he will be directing more music videos.

What got you interested in directing a music video?

I have directed a lot of music videos in the past, though they were all part of films. Making this was an interesting and challenging experience. We had a lot of restrictions but everyone was there from the VYRL team to give it their best. We went to Chandigarh to shoot in three time zones, as the concept was about eternal love in multiple lifetimes. The experience was more than fulfilling. The other challenges were the fact that we shot the video amid the pandemic. Though we had all the COVID-19 protocols in place, the fear was always lurking.

Does that mean there will be more music videos?

Yes. I think I will be directing music videos all my life. I will be directing Mithun’s upcoming song and I am looking to crack a new concept with it. With Mithun, it becomes more difficult because he has got more depth and gravitas in his songs and I need to justify that.

