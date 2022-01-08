Teachers of 12 Delhi University colleges hold ‘jan sunwai’ to demand full grants, salaries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The controversy surrounding government-backed colleges flared up yet again as teachers slammed the city government for not releasing full grants and salaries. The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) members on Friday held a ‘jan sunwai’ and a protest during which teachers from the 12 colleges, which are fully funded by the government, shared their woes.

AAP MLA Atishi had earlier in a statement said the government had released the funds well ahead of time but alleged financial mismanagement in colleges.

Hem Chand Jain, principal, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, said, “The college required Rs 37 crore for paying salaries and works. But, we received a grant of only Rs 22 crore. We were also supposed to give arrears under the seventh pay commission, but the government refused money.” He countered Atishi saying, “These are false allegations. Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said he has been hearing about the issue for two years,” the principal said.

He said he had raised the issue in the House and had even personally spoken with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio. “This has been going on for some time. I will vouch for it that I will always be there with you and will raise the issue on whatever platform I will have to,” he assured the forum.

Nisha Rana, a faculty member, said teachers are committed to work and go to college whenever need arises even during the pandemic. “We have been working despite not getting salaries. The Delhi government wants to control university colleges like the way they control their schools and universities,” she said.

DUTA president A K Bhagi said the issue is in the limelight for nearly four years but the teachers remained patient. “It has only been two years since they started raising the issue,” he said.