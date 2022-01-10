STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

17 more COVID deaths, 19,166 new cases in Delhi in a day; positivity rate 25 per cent

Delhi saw fewer cases on Monday with the number of tests conducted the previous day being lower than the day before.

Published: 10th January 2022 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi logged 17 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 19,166 infections in a day as the positivity rate rose to 25 per cent, the highest since May 4 last year, according to the city health department's data on Monday.

The city had reported the same number of Covid deaths on Sunday too.

In just 10 days, Delhi has recorded 70 Covid deaths.

The 22,752 new cases reported on Sunday was the highest since May 1 last year when the city saw 25,219 infections with a positivity rate of 31.61 per cent.

Delhi saw fewer cases on Monday with the number of tests conducted the previous day being lower than the day before.

A total of 1,912 Covid patients are in hospitals.

Of them, 65 are on ventilator support, government data showed.

The city currently has 65,803 active cases of which 44,028 are in home isolation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp