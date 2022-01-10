STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Administration of precautionary dose of Covid vaccine begins in Delhi

The beneficiaries will receive a precautionary dose of the same vaccine they took 39 weeks ago.

Published: 10th January 2022 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

 A health worker administers a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

 A health worker administers a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a surging third wave of coronavirus infections, Delhi on Monday started administering a third or "precautionary dose" to people aged 60 or more, healthcare workers and frontline workers who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago.

Around three lakh such people have become eligible for the third dose from Monday.

The beneficiaries will receive a precautionary dose of the same vaccine they took 39 weeks ago.

They will have to book a slot using their existing Cowin account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 24 announced precautionary shots for vulnerable populations and those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

On January 3, the Centre had already rolled out vaccinations for adolescents aged 15-17.

In Delhi, around 2.4 lakh beneficiaries in this segment have received their first dose so far.

According to government data, over 2.75 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

As many as 1.16 crore people have received both the doses.

]

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Precautionary dose COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp