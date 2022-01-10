STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man, two others misbehave with cops, open fire when stopped for not wearing masks in Delhi

A policeman patrolling near Seemapuri Golchakkar stopped the vehicle and asked them the reason for being out so late without masks.

Published: 10th January 2022 12:56 AM

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old man, along with his wife and relative, allegedly misbehaved with two policemen and fired five rounds from a pistol when they were stopped for not wearing masks, police said on Sunday.

Aadesh, who works as a welfare officer, is an advocate by profession.

A resident of Patparganj extension, he was travelling in a car along with his wife and cousin during curfew hours on late Saturday night, they said.

A policeman patrolling near Seemapuri Golchakkar stopped the vehicle and asked them the reason for being out so late without masks.

This led to a scuffle and another policeman reached the spot, the police said.

The accused, who was apparently under the influence of alcohol, fired five rounds from his licensed pistol on the ground while the women started misbehaving with and manhandling the policemen, a senior police officer said.

Some bottles of liquor were also found at the spot, he said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

