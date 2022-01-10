STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Temperature sees a drop as heavy rain lashes Delhi

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle and moderate fog on Monday morning.

Published: 10th January 2022 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles on a waterlogged street after rain in New Delhi

Vehicles on a waterlogged street after rain in New Delhi . (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With heavy rainfall lashing the national capital on Sunday, the maximum temperature stood at 15 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Meanwhile, overnight rain in the city led the minimum temperature to settle at 13.8 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal.

The weather department said the national capital received 8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours as recorded at 8.30 am, while the relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 95 per cent. The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle and moderate fog on Monday morning.

On Saturday, the city recorded its highest rainfall in a day for January in 22 years, yielding the city’s best air quality in over two months even as the minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), at 6.05 pm, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 71 "satisfactory", while the AQI in nearby Noida was recorded at 65, Greater Noida 53, Ghaziabad 68, Faridabad 73 and Gurgaon 68.

City's AQI on Saturday was 91 in the 'satisfactory' zone, 182 in the 'moderate' category on Friday while 252 in the poor 'zone'on Thursday, as per the CPCB data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD CPCB Delhi rains Delhi weather Delhi temperature
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp