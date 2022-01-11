Delhi skill champions to represent India at WorldSkills Shanghai 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The winners of Skills National Competition 2022 in Delhi will represent India at the WorldSkills Shanghai 2022. The first-ever Delhi team of 22 skill champions competed at India Skills National Competition 2022. Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) had trained these skill stars with 17 world-class training partners in collaboration with Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) across Delhi and India for over 2,200 hours.

The Delhi contingent competed in skills such as electrical installations, fashion technology, 3D digital game art among others. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: “I am very proud of the performance of the Delhi contingent in its debut appearance at IndiaSkills.”

Vice-Chancellor DSEU Prof Neharika Vohra said, “I am delighted to see that our skilled stars have performed so well. At DSEU we’ve focused on the holistic development of all our candidates. We’ve tried to instill in them the world skills.”

She said, “We will ensure that our skilled champions receive the best training and make India proud at WorldSkills Shanghai 2022.” Winner of the silver medal in hairdressing, Abdul Rahim said “I am really fortunate to have received training under the aegis of DSEU.”

Delhi also bagged the silver medal in the hotel reception. Winner of hotel reception Pranav Pahwa said: “It has been a long journey from winning the state competition to now moving forward to represent India at the world stage.”

Industry 4.0 bronze medalist Sakshi Kumari said, “I am thankful to DSEU for my training. Delhi adopted me to ensure I receive the best training.” Delhi team leader Ankita Arya said, “For the last five months, we’ve been on our toes to ensure the best facilities for all our champions.”