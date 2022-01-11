STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government to start online yoga classes for Covid patients in home isolation from Wednesday

Under the initiative, each Covid patient will be sent a link to register for yoga classes.

Published: 11th January 2022 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will launch online yoga and meditation classes for COVID-19 patients in home isolation from January 12, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

From Wednesday, trained instructors will conduct hour-long classes in the morning and evening, he said.

Each class will comprise 15 patients.

The participants can also interact with their instructor.

Stressing that yoga can help boost immunity, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has made arrangements to conduct online classes for up to 40,000 patients in home isolation.

