Delhi High Court seeks government’s take on NEET petition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response on a petition by certain AYUSH aspirants challenging the common National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for taking admission to Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, Siddha and Sowa Rigpa courses.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel issued notice to the Centre, the National Testing Agency and other respondents on the petition by six aspirants, and remarked that it would hear the challenge alongside the petition by allopathic practitioners against the permission given to AYUSH practitioners to perform certain surgeries.

“On a lighter side, you on one hand are saying you are competitive. But when asked to appear in NEET, you are saying we are not,” the bench, also comprising Justice Jyoti Singh, told the counsel for the petitioner.

“AYUSH practitioners want to do operations and now they are saying we are different. See the double standard. Both matters will be heard together,” it added. The lawyer appearing for the petitioners told the court that the petitioners were ‘not against NEET’. The central government was represented by counsel Monika Arora who was asked by the court to provide details of the petition by allopathic practitioners.