STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 4,400 people challaned in Delhi for not wearing masks

Enforcement teams of Revenue Department have formed flying squads to take action against big gatherings, and violations of social-distancing norms at restaurants, markets.

Published: 11th January 2022 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Mask

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid rise in the coronavirus cases, the Delhi government has taken action against 4,434 people on Monday for not wearing masks in public or work places, according to official data.

The data stated that 4,434 people were challaned for violation of masks, 107 for not maintaining social distancing, 17 people for spitting in public places and two for consumption of liquor/pan/gutkha/tobacco etc., in public places in its 11 districts.

The highest violation for mask was recorded in southeast district 780 followed by east 730, north 583 and southwest 559.

The lowest was recorded in New Delhi district 156, it said.

Enforcement teams of Revenue Department have formed flying squads to take action against big gatherings, and violations of social-distancing norms at restaurants, hotels, markets and other such places.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed the police commissioner and divisional commissioner (revenue) to strictly ensure compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour in line with the latest guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), officials had said.

The intervention came in the wake of reports on overcrowding at the city's marketplaces.

Police officers and field functionaries have been directed to immediately ensure strict enforcement of the DDMA order, they had said.

PTI NIT RCJ 01111248 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid mask rule violation
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp