By the river, the unveiling of Tarun Tahiliani's 'Tasva'

Rashmi Rajagopal By

Express News Service

Varanasi’s Darbhanga Ghat is home to Brijrama Palace Heritage Hotel, a 210-year-old structure that was formerly a royal residence. It was the ideal setting for the launch of designer Tarun Tahiliani’s and Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited’s (ABFRL) menswear label ‘Tasva’, which is an extension of the couturier’s ‘India Modern’ aesthetic at accessible price points.

Sailing along

In early 2021, when we first learned about this collaboration, the designer spoke to us about the scale of this venture. As we made our way to the terrace overlooking the Ganges, we got a glimpse of what Tarun had spoken to us about months ago. Milling around the open space was a troupe of male models dressed in ensembles from the new label—a palette of neutrals where details like aari, dori embroidery and Benarasi brocade served to enhance sherwanis, bundis, kurtas and achkans.

“I wanted everyone to touch and feel the fabrics,” said Tarun. As the day progressed, we were witness to a selection of Tasva’s exquisite garments.

Number game

“There are different styles and colourways, and six different sizes in each style. During our meetings, when the ABFRL team talks about the numbers, I sometimes start to feel ill. Those numbers make my head spin. So, it’s about economies of scale and the Aditya Birla team are experts at that,” explains Tarun, adding, “When it came to fabrics, I said I would not work with 100 per cent polyester. That was non-negotiable. And they agreed but we had to use factory-made fabric to make it viable economically.”

What Tarun says he didn’t change is his aesthetic. “What I kept the same is my eye—the colours, the little details such as a tuck in the sleeves... If I don’t pay attention to these details, then I’m doing it wrong,” he shares. The collection also includes open-collar kurtas, kurta and bundi sets, mojaris, pocket squares, and brooches.

Looking forward

In addition to its e-store going live, Tasva has opened its doors in Bengaluru and Maharashtra. Outlets in Delhi, Indore, and Hyderabad are expected to open in the next few months, depending on COVID-19 restrictions. Tarun is also busy with a ready-to-wear collection. “I miss RTW, so I am excited to be working on a new line. There’s so much more you can do with a t-shirt, trousers, and accessories. With occasion wear, you are restricted to the garment itself,” concludes Tarun.