Child rights body rebukes Delhi government for not filing cough syrup gaffe report

NCPCR asks Chief Secretary’s Office for explanation of mohalla clinic incident in five days

Published: 12th January 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a mohalla clinic in Delhi.

Representational image of a mohalla clinic in Delhi. (Photo | Express)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognisance of a report published in The Morning Standard of a toddler falling ill after consuming a cough suppressant prescribed by a mohalla clinic. The commission, after citing the report, rebuked the state Chief Secretary’s Office for not filing an action-taken report in this matter yet. 

“No action-taken report in the said incident has been received from your office, yet another above cited incident of dextromethorphan (cough syrup) poisoning is reported in the mohalla clinic of Delhi government,” said a letter issued by Priyank Kanungo, chairperson of NCPCR. The letter further directed the Delhi government to submit a factual report in all cases within five days.

The move has come after a one-year-old child suffered a severe respiratory failure last week and was shifted to Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital after consuming the cough syrup which her parents got from a mohalla clinic where she was put on a ventilator following respiratory failure. The toddler is now said to be stable.

Last year, between June 29 to November 21, three kids had lost their lives and 13 more fell sick after their parents gave them cough syrup which they got from mohalla clinics, prompting the Delhi government to terminate the services of three doctors and order an thorough inquiry.

The remaining 13 kids have recovered from the poisoning. The cough syrup is not prescribed to toddlers.
The latest incident occurred despite a notice by the Directorate General Of Health Services to all dispensaries and mohalla clinics on not prescribing the medicine to children under four years old. The directorate also suggested to withdraw the drug, which is manufactured by Omega Pharma, in larger public interest.

According to Delhi health officials, the panel formed by Health Minister Satyendar Jain to look into the matter is still probing and is collecting detailed forensic reports and case details. However, the Delhi government did not provide an official response as to what has been the inquiry committee’s findings so far.

Dextromethorphan is a commonly available over-the-counter drug, but it is not prescribed to children below four years of age. Often, cough syrups containing dextromethorphan can cause side effects when mixed with anti-allergic medicines. Consuming high doses of the drug can lead to insomnia, nausea, dizziness etc.

