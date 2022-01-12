Delhi government announces free online yoga, pranayam sessions for Covid patients in home isolation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 11, 2022, Tuesday announced that the Delhi government will provide free online yoga and pranayama lessons to Covid patients under home isolation from January 12.

Kejriwal said this would be a first of its kind move globally. Corona patients will be able to take specially designed online yoga and pranayama classes from home under the “Dilli ki Yogshala” programme starting from Wednesday.

“Yoga and Pranayama aid in boosting one’s immunity; help one cope and recover efficiently. There will be eight classes of one hour each from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm. Registration links will be sent to patients in home isolation today and they can start registering for the class as per their convenience on the link,” Kejriwal announced.

He added, “Classes will be held in batches of 15. We have prepared sufficient instructors to look after 40,000 patients in the city.” The CM said the Delhi government strives to fulfill every little need of the residents. “I hope people take full benefit of this programme. Yoga helps

Covid patients boost their immunity and attain mental and spiritual peace.” Kejriwal added that he doesn’t intend this initiative to be “some large-scale broadcast that the masses follow”. “We want this to be a proper treatment regimen for every single patient. Links will be sent to everyone today and the classes will begin tomorrow itself.

Even though Omicron is mild, I hope this programme will aid every patient in their recovery. The patients will not only get treated but also gain a sense of mental and spiritual peace,” the CM said. Kejriwal added, “Covid cases are rapidly rising throughout the country. Delhi too is witnessing a rise, but we have noticed a trend that the speed of the spread has slowed down.”