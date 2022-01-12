'Future is dark for me': Late food delivery agent Salil Tripathi's wife; seeks justice, government job

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The family of Salil Tripathi, a food delivery agent who died here after being hit by an SUV driven by a policeman, Wednesday sought justice for him and a government job for his wife as people from different cities offered them financial support.

Sucheta Tripathi opened a Twitter account in her name on Wednesday to push for the demands, and expressed her raw emotions on her husband's untimely death.

With a 10-year-old son to take care of, she said, the "future is dark for me".

"My husband Salil tripathi lost his life as delhi policemen hit him by car in drunken state on 8/1/22. Need justice for my husband left with 10 yr old son and his mother...Future is dark for me (sic)," she tweeted.

The incident took place Saturday night when a Delhi Police constable, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed his car in Salil's two-wheeler while he was waiting for a food order.

His cousin Rahul Tripathi said he last spoke to Salil about 12 pm on the fateful day.

"This was my small conversation with him. It was about an internet glitch at home. All I told him was the glitch could be due to the constant rainfall and assured him that it will be fine. But I never thought that this would be my last conversation with him...I still can't believe that he is no longer between us. It is tough...," he said.

He said Sucheta should at least be provided a government job so that she can take care of her 10-year-old son and 65-year-old mother-in-law.

"Right now the future seems dark for Salil's family. His father had also passed away six months ago due to Covid-19. So, in case a government job is assured for my sister-in-law, they will see some light at the end of the tunnel. Their 10-year-old has a long journey ahead. His education also needs to be looked after,” Rahul said.

Even though Salil's son has accepted the fact that he will never return home, Suchcta is still struggling to come to terms with the reality.

"All that Sucheta remembers is his last words before leaving the home...'Sucheta, I am stepping out of the house for some time and I will return home soon'...She had even warned him from going outside due to the weather situation and had a bad intuition as well," he said.

"He is gone forever but she still recalls his last words," he said.

Rahul said his entire family feels very positive about people offering support -- both emotional and financial -- from various cities of the country through Twitter.

"So far, we have received nearly Rs 8 lakh. All thanks to the good samaritans. The maximum amount of Rs 4 lakh has been donated by filmmaker Manish Mundra,” he said.

On Saturday night, his son wrote a moving note in his own words for his father seeking justice for him.

"We have Justice for my father…He has acccidented by a car BREEZA. A policeman drunkard and driving car. So we have make action on this case...So please help my family for Justice...Miss you papa," the note read.

Police said accused constable identified as Constable Zile Singh, who was also injured, has been arrested in connection with the accident.

A case under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and he was suspended, officials said.