Kejriwal takes stock of Covid facilities at Lok Nayak Hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inspected the preparations at Lok Nayak Hospital, following which he announced that the government would not impose any lockdown on the city.

The CM stated that the AAP government was fully prepared to deal with any situation posed by the Covid pandemic. “In the ongoing fight against Corona, I visited Lok Nayak Hospital today and took stock of the preparations. All the arrangements for beds, medicines, and oxygen, are well in place here. It’s good that the number of Corona patients admitted to the hospitals here during this wave is low,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the government is capable of preparing 10,000-11,000 ICU beds, and adding 37,000 normal beds too. “Out of 136 Corona patients admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, only six came for Corona treatment, while the remaining 130 came for other diseases and were also found to be Corona infected after tests.

People came mostly for Corona treatment during the April wave, but the number of such people this time is very low. The situation may be forcing us to impose restrictions. But if restrictions are imposed, employment is hampered and if restrictions are not imposed, then people’s lives are jeopardised. I want to reassure the people of Delhi that we will remove these Covid restrictions as soon as possible and try to impose the bare minimum of curbs,” the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal claimed that more than 22,000 patients have returned home after receiving treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital. Lauding the hospital, the CM said it was the only hospital in Delhi that had never turned away a pregnant lady. The hospital is credited with 700 successful deliveries. There are excellent arrangements for Covid patients who require gynecological care. Neonatal care is also fully arranged for, so the newborn children of Covid-affected mothers are also properly taken care of. The cases of deliveries are referred here from all around Delhi and the surrounding areas.

Kejriwal said, “We also requested the central government representatives who attended the DDMA meeting that imposing the limitations simply in Delhi would not work. The Centre will have to include the entire NCR. They have assured that these limits will be implemented throughout the NCR.” During the CM’s visit, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of the hospital, provided detailed information about the hospital’s preparations and stated that the hospital was fully prepared for the situation.