South Delhi civic body steps up to lease out deteriorating heritage properties 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday announced that it plans to lease out heritage properties/buildings under its jurisdiction, which have been deteriorating in the absence of repairs and maintenance.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that to start with, the civic body plans to lease out one such heritage property located in Mehrauli. “All these old buildings/properties are the symbols of our glorious past and their deterioration will sever the ties between our posterity and the heritage. So, in order to conserve, restore and improve the conditions of such properties, we’ve chalked a plan on an annual basis,” he said.

Under the plan, lease licenses will be issued to those interested for a period of 20 years for carrying out activities including retail shopping, stock, and dealers of medicine and drugs, commercial offices, clinical laboratory, clinic and polyclinics, repair services, banks, ATMs, guest houses, informal trade, coaching centers, training institutes, restaurants, and any other permitted use.

The mayor said that the civic body would put the properties for auction. “Upkeep, maintenance, and modification will be done by the user, who will get the property on lease. The SDMC will not incur any expenditure on this account. On the other hand, we will earn revenue from the grant of license to use of these heritage properties/buildings,” he said.

He added that before putting up these buildings to use, the licensee will have to get necessary drawings and designs prepared along with a structural stability certificate from a registered architect and submit it to the corporation’s Heritage Conservation Committee for approval.