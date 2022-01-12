With stagnant positivity rate, COVID restrictions may see some relief: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the national capital reporting a static positivity rate and hospitilisation for the past two days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that if the similar situation persists, there will be some relief in the COVID restrictions imposed by the government.

Delhi on January 11 had reported a positivity rate of 25.65 per cent while on January 10, the positivity rate was 25 per cent. "COVID cases in Delhi continues to be above 20,000 but the positivity rate is stagnant at around 25 per cent which is a good sign," said Jain while addressing the media.

He also said, "The hospital admission rate has not risen in the past 4-5 days and if it continues, there will be some relief in restrictions." According to the health bulletin shared by the state health department, out of 14621 beds, 15.11 per cent were occupied on January 11 while on January 10, 13.93 per cent of the beds were occupied.

Meanwhile owing to the rise in number of COVID deaths, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday had issued revised guidelines, directing that all private offices in the national capital, except those under the exempted category, shall follow work from home.

Previously, the DDMA had advised private-run offices to ensure that at least 50 per cent of their staff will function from home. However this decision of the government invited criticism from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).