Hockey body moves to court over CIC’s order directing to disclose certain information

Hockey India has challenged the CIC’s December 13, 2021 order directing it to provide a complete list of its members with their designation and official addresses.

Published: 13th January 2022 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey India log.(Photo | official website https://hockeyindia.org)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Hockey India, the governing body of the game in the country, on Wednesday approached Delhi High Court challenging an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing it to disclose certain information, including a list of its members and employees salaries under the RTI Act.

The matter came up before Justice Rekha Palli who asked the counsels for Hockey India, the RTI applicant and the Centre to place on records the documents being relied upon by them and listed the plea for further hearing on Thursday.

Hockey India has challenged the CIC’s December 13, 2021 order directing it to provide a complete list of its members with their designation and official addresses, names of its employees along with their pay, and gross income.

The commission also directed the NSF to give information pertaining to monthly rents paid by it at each of the addresses since the date of occupation and information relating to monetary transactions like cash withdrawals and fund transfer to bank accounts in foreign countries. 

The petitioner claimed that the CIC order was patently illegal, arbitrary and passed in violation of settled principles of law and that it was contrary to section 8(1) of the RTI Act which related to exemption given from disclosing information.

Comments

