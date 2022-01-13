STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Infant dies during treatment at Delhi hospital, family alleges medical negligence

Baby

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An infant died during treatment at a hospital in Bakhttawarpur in Outer Delhi, with his family alleging negligence on part of the doctor, police said on Thursday.

The child was born in the same hospital on October 28 last year, they said.

On Wednesday at 10.43 pm, a PCR call was received regarding the death of a child during treatment at Paramjeet Chikitsha Kendra, Bakhtawrpur, police said.

According to the police, on reaching the hospital, the complainant, Ankit, alleged that his wife delivered the child at the same medical facility.

The baby was admitted to the hospital on January 12 for treatment of cold and vomiting but he died during the course of treatment.

The father and relative then took the infant to a private hospital and they advised for higher centre and subsequently the child was taken to SRHC hospital in Narela, they said.

The father and relatives of the deceased are claiming negligence on the part of doctors and are willing to take further legal action, said a senior police officer.

"The body has been taken into possession by the police and preserved at BJRM hospital Jahangirpuri for further proceedings. During the course of inquiry, the treatment paper and the kind of illness for which the infant was under treatment was collected from the hospital," the officer said.

A medical board has also been recommended to ascertain if there was any negligence on the part of the doctor at the alleged hospital, police said.

