STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Raze Noida twin towers or face jail, SC tells Supertech

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna told Supertech’s counsel,

Published: 13th January 2022 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday sharply rebuked real estate developer Supertech for not yet complying with its August 31, 2021 order of demolishing Noida’s Emerald Court twin towers and also over dilly-dallying on refunding the money of homebuyers in the project.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna told Supertech’s counsel, “We are going to send your directors to jail now because they are playing truant with the Supreme Court.” The court also told the builder to put its house in order and refund the entire amount along with interest to the home buyers by January 17. “Ensure that the payments are made by Monday, else there would be serious consequences,” the bench told the counsel.

The SC was hearing a contempt plea filed by some home buyers who had paid for the flats in the housing project. They alleged that Supertech invited them to take the refund but when they reached its office, they were told that the money would be paid back in instalments after certain deductions.

The developer’s counsel argued that there was some confusion about calculations. But the bench said, “You cannot charge interest on return of investment... Don’t do deductions which are not authorised by the orders of the court.” It also asked the Noida Authority to finalise the name of the agency that would be given the task to demolish the twin towers and posted the matter for hearing on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noida twin towers Emerald Court twin towers Supertech
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp