Stagnant hospitalisation a good sign in COVID-19 fight: Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling the "stagnant hospitalisation rate" in the city as a "good sign", Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the data indicates that COVID cases will go down soon. While addressing the media, Jain said the rate of hospitalisation among COVID patients has been stagnant for the last four days and the bed occupancy has hovered around 15 per cent.

"There is no plan to impose any lockdown even when the national capital is expected to report over 27,000 cases on January 13," said Jain.

On the deaths due to the coronavirus, Jain said: "According to the death audit committee, maximum number of patients died due to comorbidities or other diseases. Despite the sudden increase in cases in Delhi, the rate of admission of patients in hospitals is very low. There is no increase in hospitalisations."

Giving information about COVID patients being admitted to ICU, Jain said, "There are very few such cases. Most of these patients are those who are being treated for some other diseases. For example, if a person is suffering from any disease and comes to hospital for treatment, then according to the treatment protocol, their COVID test is done and if it is positive, their treatment goes on in the COVID ward itself."

"This means that patients are admitted in hospitals less due to COVID but more due to other diseases and since they also have coronavirus infection, they are included in the count of patients admitted to COVID ICU beds," he added.

Jain on Wednesday said if the situation doesn't deteriorate much, there will be some relief in the COVID restrictions imposed by the government. Jain had also stated that despite rising cases in the city, "the positivity rate and hospitalisation count are remaining stagnant, which is a good sign".