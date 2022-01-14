Delhi: 'Municipal corporations don't work despite funding', alleges AAP leader Somnath Bharti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and MLA Somnath Bharti on Thursday alleged that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations holding MLA-LAD funds have not done any work despite taking money.

"To solve traffic jams, we widened many roads which come under PWD, but could not widen roads under MCD. I gave money from MLA funds for widening the road connecting the Press Enclave Road with Malviya Nagar intersection. Work order got sanctioned, groundbreaking took place, but BJP councillor Dr Nandani Sharma did not let the work start," Bharti alleged.

Launching a scathing attack against BJP-ruled MCDs, Bharti said: "Standing Committee Chairman Col Oberoi did not let resolution for the project pass even after four years of keeping MLA-LAD funds because of BJP Councillor Dr Sharma's pressure."

Bharti added that Delhi government's departments' charge 1/3rd the amount MCD charges for projects. "I appeal to the people that the works under MCD should be initiated only after the upcoming elections, so that your work can also be done in time, be of the best quality, and the money is not misused in rampant corruption," he said.