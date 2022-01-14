STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Northeast Delhi's Kali Ghata Market shut for crowding amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Kali Ghata Market in West Karawal Nagar Road in northeast Delhi has been closed due to overcrowding and violation of COVID norms amid a surge in the pandemic across the city.

Despite regulations, crowds throng Meena Bazaar

Despite regulations, crowds throng Meena Bazaar. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

According to the order issued on Wednesday, the market will remain closed from 4 pm Thursday till 10 am Friday or till further orders, whichever is earlier. The action was taken after it was found that shopkeepers, vendors and general public were not following COVID-appropriate behaviour, it said.

Shops and offices in the market were asked to display signboards encouraging people to wear mask, follow social distancing and use sanitiser. They were also asked to open shops on odd-even basis.

These restrictions are applicable for shops except those dealing in essential goods and services. The ACP of Khajuri Khas has been directed to ensure strict compliance of this order, while the Market Welfare Association has been directed to extend all its cooperation.

