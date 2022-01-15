STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID cases likely to fall by 4,000 in city on Saturday: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Jain said that the peak for has arrived and one has to wait for the COVID caseload to decline in the city.

Published: 15th January 2022 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that COVID-19 cases are expected to fall by 4,000 on Saturday while the positivity rate will remain around 30 per cent.

"Today, Delhi COVID cases are expected to be reduced by 4,000-positivity rate will be around 30 per cent; hospital admission rate hasn't risen in past 5-6 days. This indicates that cases are going to be fewer in the coming days. 85 per cent of hospital beds are vacant," said Jain during a press conference in New Delhi.

On being asked when will the peak of the fifth wave in Delhi arrive, he said, "Cases peak has arrived, let's see when the decline begins...seems like cases have begun to slow down". Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 new COVID-19 cases, 31 fatalities, and 2,424 hospitals were occupied, informed Jain.

Jain informed on Friday that over 13,000 beds were vacant. Just over 15 per cent of beds in the hospitals were occupied.

