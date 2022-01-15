STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Disabled, pregnant women employees of Delhi government to work from home: DDMA

Earlier, the DDMA had directed all Delhi government employees associated with non-essential services to work from home.

Published: 15th January 2022 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a Covid surge in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has exempted persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees of the city government's departments and agencies from attending office.

Such employees will work from home, the DDMA said in an order issued on Friday.

Considering the health and safety of people, persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees will be exempted from attending duties related to essential as well as non-essential services in offices of departments, PSUs, corporations, autonomous bodies, local bodies of the Delhi government, it stated.

Such employees will have regular communication with their offices through mobile phone or email while working from home, the order stated.

Earlier, the DDMA had directed all Delhi government employees associated with non-essential services to work from home.

However, employees associated with essential services may work from their offices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DDMA Delhi Government​ delhi
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp