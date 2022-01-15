STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Longest foggy day of this winter, cold piles up misery on gloomy Friday

Cold winds added to the chill. Delhi is likely to see dense fog cover and cold day conditions on Saturday as well, said India Meteorological Department officials.

Dense fog cover and cold day conditions are expected on Saturday as well | PARVEEN NEGI

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While dense fog enveloped the Palam and Safdarjung airports yet again on Friday with a moderate layer still intact till evening —the longest foggy day this season, the national capital also recorded a ‘cold day’ with the maximum temperature dipping to 15.4 degrees C – five notches below the season’s average.

R K Jenamani, senior IMD scientist said that the Safdarjung airport had dense fog from 4.30 am onwards till 9.30 am while Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Palam airport saw fog from 7 am till 11 am.

“The visibility at Safdarjung remained around 400 metres till evening. At IGI Palam, visibility was less than 100 metres till 3.30 pm. It is the longest foggy day spell of the season,” said Jenamani.

Friday’s was the fourth dense fog spell that kept the visibility below 100 metres at the two airports. Delhi saw dense fog cover on Thursday as well, with the visibility dropping to 50 metres.

On Wednesday, the city saw a moderate fog cover while Tuesday recorded a ‘dense fog’ spell with the visibility dropping to 50 metres at IGI. According to officials, fog cover reduced from Tuesday, but resurfaced again on Thursday and increased on Friday because of high-moisture content and low minimum temperature. Prior to this, the city saw an hour-long spell of dense fog on December 29.

On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded the maximum temperature to be 15.4 degrees C — five notches below normal for this time of the year, classified as a ‘cold day’, said IMD officials. The minimum settled at 6 degrees C, a notch below normal.

