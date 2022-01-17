STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'2,500 Delhi Police personnels infected with Covid since January, 767 of them recovered'

A special camp is being organised for police personnel of all ranks to administer booster doses to eligible ones. The strength of the Delhi Police force is over 80,000, police said.

Delhi Police

Delhi Police. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: About 2,500 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 since January 1 and 767 of them have recovered, an official said on Monday.

According to the latest data, since January 1, about 2,500 Delhi Police personnel from all ranks and units of the force tested positive for Covid.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chinmoy Biswal who is also the spokesperson of Delhi Police had tested positive for the virus. He, however, has recovered and resumed work, a senior police officer said.

"Many of them are recouping well and resuming their duties on a daily basis," the officer added. "About 2,500 personnel have tested positive for Coronavirus since January 1 till date. Out of them, 767 infected personnel of the force have recovered and resumed their work," said Biswal, Delhi Police PRO.

Meanwhile, a special camp is being organised for police personnel of all ranks to administer booster doses to eligible ones. The strength of the Delhi Police force is over 80,000, police said.

According to an order issued earlier, all police personnel and their eligible family members who have not been vaccinated may be motivated to complete the vaccination process.

"Those who have not been vaccinated due to medical reasons may be encouraged to seek medical opinion again for the vaccination," the order had said.

All police personnel may be motivated to take precaution dose of Covid vaccine and install and use of 'Aarogya Setu' mobile application mandatorily.

Self-monitoring practice to be adopted by police personnel and any kind of illness may be reported without fail, to daily health monitoring officer, the order had added.

