Woman of substance

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana belongs to the ilk of women who love telling their stories with a splattering of quirk. Independent to the core, Tahira, who believes in living life on her own terms, has just finished wrapping up her debut feature film, Sharma Ji Ki Beti, which is awaiting release later this year. We catch up with the spirited filmmaker and author about the film and more.
How has the year 2021 been for you?
It had been a tough year for most of us but somehow, I have made it my philosophy now to make the most of life in the most intrinsic sense and this year has been very eventful for me. I started a cinema collective, Indian Women Rising, along with Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga to empower female talent in the film industry. Then two of my shorts, Pinni and Quaranteen Crush, were released on Netflix, and I launched my book on motherhood called The 7 Sins of Being A Mother. Also, I wrapped up filming my first feature, Sharma Ji Ki Beti, after four long years since its conception. So, yeah, it has been quite a hectic year for me.
How has it been filming Sharma Ji Ki Beti?
It was a beautiful experience and I made the most of it. No film is made without any crisis happening but I had been waiting for this moment for so long that I tackled every crisis with a smile and a big hug. The entire set was joyful and we had a blast because we were all prepared and did thorough homework.
It took four years to complete the film...
Yes, I had written this script in 2017 and have been trying to make this film ever since. As topics, Women and children are close to my heart. There are so many facets to us than what we see in films, we are so much more than a tragic queen or a revolutionary, we have our own idiosyncrasies, and this film is an ode to all the women I have ever known. It will be a fun film with a whole lot more to it.
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana belongs to the ilk of women who love telling their stories with a splattering of quirk. Independent to the core, Tahira, who believes in living life on her own terms, has just finished wrapping up her debut feature film, Sharma Ji Ki Beti, which is awaiting release later this year. We catch up with the spirited filmmaker and author about the film and more.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Congress leader Luv Kumar Goldy joins Punjab Lok Congress
COVID: Maharashtra government says Molnupiravir must be used with caution
Records show Bihar doctor took five Covid vaccine jabs, probe ordered
Samajwadi Party wants Mamata Banerjee to campaign for it in UP: Kiranmay Nanda
Twin earthquakes in western Afghanistan kill at least 22
UP polls: Unfazed by FIR, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel continues reaching out to public