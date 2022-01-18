STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2.85 cr doses jabbed in last one year: Satyendra Jain

Out of all eligible people, 100 per cent have received their first dose, while around 80 per cent have got their second dose, and 1.28 lakh have received their booster doses.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the city completing one year of its vaccination drive while battling the Covid scare, as many as 2.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi, said health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday. Out of all eligible people, 100 per cent have received their first dose, while around 80 per cent have got their second dose, and 1.28 lakh have received their booster doses.

“In Delhi, 1.28 lakh people have been jabbed with a booster dose and 35,000 of these people are over 60 years old, while 32,000 are healthcare workers, and the remaining 60,000 are frontline workers,” said Jain.
“The vaccination process is running smoothly in Delhi, and the government has an adequate supply of vaccines. Also, no prescription is required to get yourself tested if you have any of the symptoms. The health system in Delhi is in a good shape and we are fully prepared to deal with the most serious of situations.”

The health minister also shared a Covid analysis with the media stating that the weekend curfew has led to a decline in the number of cases. “The weekend curfew is proving to be beneficial, as fewer and fewer people are venturing outside, limiting the spread of corona. The number of reported cases is decreasing, but the government is keeping an eye on the trend,” he said.

Jain said that the cases in Delhi have been declining for the past four days. On January 14, Delhi recorded approximately 24,383 positive cases, while on January 15, it recorded 20,178 new cases, and on January 16, it recorded 18,286 positive cases. “Today, we can expect far fewer cases than the previous tally. It will take some time to understand the trend-forward,” he said.

Jain also assured the residents that there would be no lockdown in Delhi and that the migrant workers didn’t have to worry about losing their jobs. he on Monday reacted to Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij’s remark blaming the high Covid infection rate in three districts of Haryana on ‘uncontrolled’ rise in cases in Delhi. Jain termed it as “political talks”.

Responding to a video of January 15 wherein Vij was seen saying that Haryana has been adversely affected due to its vicinity to Delhi, Jain took to Twitter “These are political talks; I can also tell how many Haryana people are testing positive in Delhi. Over 1,000 Covid cases are being reported from outside Delhi every day.”

