AAP alleges BJP-led MCDs sold school properties to develop parking lots

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi on Monday alleged that one of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations is planning to build an illegal parking and commercial complex on school land on Bank Street in Karol Bagh.

Ravi alleged: “The corporation shut down the school in 2019, and then planned a parking project in connivance with the private mafia. Such projects can be started on this land only after the DDA changes its land use. But the corporation put out the tender without changing its land use. Prior to Corona, close to 800 children attended that school. However, the students also left after the BJP didn’t fill the vacant posts of teachers.”

According to Ashok Dutta, Treasurer of Samman NGO, “In the classrooms of the municipal corporation school, not children, but vehicles, are studying. Parking has begun even before the tender. A three-story commercial complex will be built inside the school, with 700-vehicle parking space.”

Ravi alleged that many heritage and commercial properties in Delhi were sold by the MCDs in the past few months. “This is the case in Karol Bagh, where two municipal schools operated on a plot of land above Bank Street on Ajmal Khan Road. Both schools were open before the pandemic, and children from neighbouring towns came to study. After the pandemic, owners of showrooms in Karol Bagh colluded with MCD authorities to develop a parking area hereby closing the schools and selling the buildings,” said Ravi.