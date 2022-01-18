STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Come clear on marital rape criminalisation: Delhi HC

High Court asks Centre to say ‘Yes or No’ as deliberation on the issue is endless 

Published: 18th January 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Monday sought time to formulate and present its ‘considered stand’ on the issue of criminalising marital rape but the Delhi High Court (HC) asked it to clarify its position in principle. 

Deliberations on such issues were endless, Justice Rajiv Shakdher observed, and said the Centre had to come with a ‘yes or no’ answer. Justice Shakdher is heading the HC bench that is hearing a batch of petitions questioning the legality of marital rape exception in the Indian Penal Code (IPC).  

“In a matter like this, they (Centre) have to in principle say yes or no because if they don’t, however much they may deliberate, it is not going to come to an end,” the judge said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it would be imprudent to come with a “less discussed and consulted stand” and more time was required for it.“I don’t mind that (consultation) but they have to take a decision which way they are going. There are some matters, for whatever reasons, I think the court ultimately decides one way or the other and that’s how it gets resolved. You take your time,” observed Justice Shakdher.

“Yes and no is the end product of consultation,” responded the solicitor general, adding that “nothing imminent is going to happen within a couple of weeks”.“We have to formulate our stand and place our considered stand for your lordship and considering that this a 2015 matter if your lordship can grant us a reasonable time. This might need a little consultation etc,” the solicitor general said.

The bench, which also comprised Justice C Hari Shankar, said that it would continue to hear other lawyers appearing in the case which would give time to the Centre. “You come back. We will decide how much time to give you then,” the bench told the solicitor general.

The Centre, on January 13, had told the High Court that it was contemplating a “constructive approach” to the issue of criminalising marital rape. At the same time, it also informed the high court that it had sought suggestions from several stakeholders and authorities on comprehensive amendments to the criminal law. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marital Rape Delhi HC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp