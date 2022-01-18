Come clear on marital rape criminalisation: Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday sought time to formulate and present its ‘considered stand’ on the issue of criminalising marital rape but the Delhi High Court (HC) asked it to clarify its position in principle.

Deliberations on such issues were endless, Justice Rajiv Shakdher observed, and said the Centre had to come with a ‘yes or no’ answer. Justice Shakdher is heading the HC bench that is hearing a batch of petitions questioning the legality of marital rape exception in the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“In a matter like this, they (Centre) have to in principle say yes or no because if they don’t, however much they may deliberate, it is not going to come to an end,” the judge said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it would be imprudent to come with a “less discussed and consulted stand” and more time was required for it.“I don’t mind that (consultation) but they have to take a decision which way they are going. There are some matters, for whatever reasons, I think the court ultimately decides one way or the other and that’s how it gets resolved. You take your time,” observed Justice Shakdher.

“Yes and no is the end product of consultation,” responded the solicitor general, adding that “nothing imminent is going to happen within a couple of weeks”.“We have to formulate our stand and place our considered stand for your lordship and considering that this a 2015 matter if your lordship can grant us a reasonable time. This might need a little consultation etc,” the solicitor general said.

The bench, which also comprised Justice C Hari Shankar, said that it would continue to hear other lawyers appearing in the case which would give time to the Centre. “You come back. We will decide how much time to give you then,” the bench told the solicitor general.

The Centre, on January 13, had told the High Court that it was contemplating a “constructive approach” to the issue of criminalising marital rape. At the same time, it also informed the high court that it had sought suggestions from several stakeholders and authorities on comprehensive amendments to the criminal law.