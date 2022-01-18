Covid cases see 32 per cent decrease in national capital

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi saw a 31.5 per cent decline on Monday — from 18,286 on Sunday to 12,527 — but the positivity rate stayed at 28 per cent. While some doctors said the peak may already be over, the increase in hospitalisations continued. The number of patients in ICU and ventilator support also recorded an increase.

The dip in case tally came as the tests conducted on the day also saw a big drop — from 65,621 to 44,762.

Some doctors said the primary reason behind the sharp decline in fresh cases was fewer tests and weekend curfew, while some said the peak was over. “The peak has gone now and from here, the cases will recede. The same is the case in other major cities like Mumbai. The trend is going downwards but at national level, it will take time for the cases to decrease and peak,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head of community medicine department, Safdarjung Hospital.

Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS, however, disagreed and said the peak could be considered to be over only if the decline in numbers continues till Wednesday. “Monday’s numbers are less because of fewer testing. For now, we can say that a plateau is continuing.”

Dr Ritu Saxena, Deputy Director at Lok Nayak Hospital, said there was no need to worry over hospitalisations. “More than 80% beds are still vacant. In April-May last year, not a single bed was available even with a single-day rise of 15,000 cases.”