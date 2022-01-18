COVID: Delhi records 11,684 fresh cases, 38 more fatalities; positivity rate declines to 22.47 per cent

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi logged 11,684 fresh COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, while the positivity rate declined to 22.47 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

Tuesday's cases were 6.72 per cent lower than those of Monday's.

The national capital had reported 12,527 new Covid cases and 24 deaths on Monday, and the positivity rate was 27.99 per cent.

A total of 52,002 tests were conducted to detect the infection on Monday compared to 44,762 tests n Sunday.

According to the bulletin, 38849 tests were RT-PCR while the rest were rapid antigen.

On Thursday, the national capital had reported 28,867 Covid cases, the sharpest single-day spike here since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 coronavirus cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

The cases have reduced in the last few days with Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday attributing the decline to the weekend curfew.

The number of cases is decreasing but the government is keeping an eye on the trend, the minister had said.

A total of 2,730 patients are admitted to hospitals, including 871 patients on oxygen support, of which 139 are on ventilator.

The case tally has climbed to 17,34,181 in Delhi while the death toll due to Covid has gone up to 25,425.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 78,112, down from 83,982 on Monday.

The number of patients in home isolation reduced to 63,432 patients from 68,275 a day ago.

The number containment zones increased to 37,540 from 34,958 on Monday.

A total of 15,414 people, including 2,736 healthcare workers, got their "precautionary doses" of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Tuesday, according to government data.

As many as 4,878 people aged above 60 and 7,800 frontline workers also got their third doses.

On Monday, 18,795 people aged above 60, frontline and healthcare workers had taken their third dose.

A total of 1,62,875 people have so far got their precautionary dose in the capital.

India started giving a precautionary dose from January 10 to people aged 60 or more, healthcare workers and frontline workers who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago.

The beneficiaries have been receiving a precautionary dose of the same vaccine they took 39 weeks ago.

They are required to book a slot using their existing Cowin account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 24 announced precautionary shots for vulnerable populations and those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

On January 3, the Centre had already rolled out vaccinations for adolescents aged 15-17.

On Tuesday, 38,678 beneficiaries in this age group got their first.

According to government data, over 2.88 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16 last year.

As many as 1.20 crore people have received both the doses.

The Delhi government on Tuesday deployed senior nursing officers from public hospitals as nodal officers to monitor the management of Covid patients and vaccination at private facilities.

Government hospitals have also been asked to find suitable replacement for retired and transferred nursing personnel.

"The competent authority is pleased to deploy senior nursing officers as nodal officers in various private health care facilities from Delhi government hospitals to monitor management of Covid -19 patients along with monitoring of Covid vaccination," read an order issued by the health department.