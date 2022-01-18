STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: PhD student molested inside JNU campus

A PCR call regarding a female student being molested inside JNU was received at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station at around 12.45 am on Tuesday.

Published: 18th January 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A PhD student of Jawaharlal Nehru University was allegedly molested inside the campus, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a female student being molested inside JNU was received at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station at around 12.45 am on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma along with SHO Vasant Kunj North and staff rushed to spot.

"It was revealed that at around 11.45 pm on Monday, a PhD student was taking a stroll in the campus. When she was walking on east gate road of the university, a man came on a bike from inside the campus and tried to molest her," Sharma said.

The girl raised an alarm and the accused ran away.

A case of outraging the modesty of a woman has been registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station and efforts are on to nab the accused, the DCP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU JNU Campus Jawaharlal Nehru University Crime Against Women
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp