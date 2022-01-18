STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DSEU prelims kick-start with Environment Youth Parliament 2022

Published: 18th January 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Monday began with university prelims for National Environment Youth Parliament 2022. The National Environment Youth Parliament 2022 — “Nurturing Environment Leaders” is being organised by Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi (PSG), among universities in all parts of the country to sensitise youth about environmental issues.

DSEU Vice-Chancellor Prof Neharika Vohra said: “This is the first national competition in which students will represent the university. We are extremely happy with the application response for the university prelims.”Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Snigdha Pattanik congratulated all 119 shortlisted participants for Round No. 2 of the prelims for the university. “We must include our coming generations in the process of preserving the environment. You are the ones who will make the change,” she said.

The National Environment Youth Parliament 2022 is to be organised at the university level, regional/zonal level, and national level. At the university level, top eight winners from the group discussion round will represent their universities at the regional round to be organised by Kurukshetra University on January 23, 2022. Prof Vohra, Prof Pattnaik, Prof Rihan Khan Suri, and Ashwani Kumar Kansal of DSEU were present at the occasion.

