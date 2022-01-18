STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Congress secretary, BJP leader join AAP

Congress leader Kamal Gaur and BJP leader Gaurav Sharma joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday along with their supporters.

Published: 18th January 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Congress leader Kamal Gaur and BJP leader Gaurav Sharma joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday along with their supporters. Gaur has served as the Secretary of Delhi Pradesh Congress, General Secretary of Purvanchal Kalyan Trade Union, Secretary of Progressive National Labour Union, General Secretary of Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress, General Secretary of East Delhi Youth Congress, VP of NSUI Delhi, Convenor of East Delhi Congress Campaign Committee, Exec Member of Delhi Pradesh Congress, and President of East Delhi Youth Congress.

Gaur said: “I have given about 45 years of my life to Congress. Since the Kejriwal government assumed office in Delhi, there have been numerous opportunities, and many of my colleagues suggested I join this party. I thought about it, and I believe that the changes that have occurred in Delhi are unprecedented. Because of the party’s integrity, I decided to join AAP.”

Gaurav Sharma was the Ward Mahamantri of the BJP. He said: “This family is not new to me because I’ve worked here for the past 8-10 years. But for various reasons, I became disillusioned and joined the BJP. After going there, I realised I had taken the wrong turn, so I decided to return here right away. I am at a loss for words when it comes to Arvind Kejriwal’s administration in Delhi. The number of seats won by the AAP reflects well on its efforts.”

PN Mishra, Ramashankar Pandey, Rajesh Pandit, Kapil Raghav, Abhay Singh, Ramjeevan Pandey, R K Sharma, Dr Tomar were among the followers who joined the AAP.MLA and senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey said, “The AAP family is expanding its reach day by day. Their induction brings strength to our collective effort of making Delhi a cleaner, and more habitable city.”

TAGS
Kamal Gaur Gaurav Sharma AAP Aam Aadmi Party Congress BJP
