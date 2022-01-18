STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Shopkeepers fume over odd-even protocol, asks government to focus on hawkers

The decision on the opening of shops on an odd-even basis has drawn flak from shopkeepers in the national capital.

Published: 18th January 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

A crowed view of Sadar Bazar market before odd-even system in New Delhi | express

By Priyanshi Sharma and Prerna Jain
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The decision on the opening of shops on an odd-even basis has drawn flak from shopkeepers in the national capital. The traders of the popular wholesale market Sadar Bazar expressed their protest against the system and curfew by the city government by tying black ribbons on their hands.

One of the shopkeepers said, “How will we pay our bills if there is no employment in the market?” Paramjeet Singh Pamma, the vice-chairman of the Federation of Sadar Bazar, said, “We’ve asked the government to abolish this system. If it is not removed, we will continue our protest by plate banging on 19 January.”

He added, “Our chief minister is advertising his election schemes to UP, Goa, Punjab by visiting door-to-door, so why all the barriers are there for the people in Delhi. No government, no party is raising their voice in favour of employees and businessmen. Workers are feeling helpless due to this as they are incurring heavy financial losses.

No matter if shops are opening or not people are struggling to pay electricity bills. How will they pay their bills if there is no sale in the market? We insist that the government focus on illegal hawkers and vendors as they are the super spreaders of Covid.”

Sanjay Bhargava of Chandni Chowk Association said: “I am with Mr Pamma. We are in the same boat. We are equally suffering the pain of traders due to the odd-even protocol. The normal shopkeeper always suffers in the middle.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Government Sadar Bazar Federation of Sadar Bazar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp